NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Long lines and dozens of potential voters, turned away after waiting until the last minute.
While the races are over, New Haven, one of Connecticut’s larger cities, is still tallying up and importing votes into the state’s system.
They had a couple of issues in the city.
Soggy ballots that were too wet to go through the machines and be counted.
They had some voting machines that broke down, and there were also long lines and not enough staffers as hundreds turned out to register on Election Day.
This is something that’s happened in New Haven the last two federal elections, but the state says the long lines and those getting turned away are partly New Haven’s fault.
“The town does not fully staff for what is admittedly an extraordinary turnout. They didn’t have enough people on the job to get people through the line, even though we gave them plenty of advice about this,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
That’s because the same thing happened two years ago in the 2016 presidential election and two years before that.
For most of the day, they had just a few people importing information into the computer system and it wasn’t until when the lines were already pretty long, that they added staff.
When Channel 3 went to the Registrar’s office, they were told Shannel Evans was out of the office, still finalizing Tuesday night’s results and staffers wouldn’t say exactly where she was. Her Republican counterpart said she wasn’t at city hall Tuesday night, so she couldn’t comment on it on the scene there.
“To my knowledge, in prior years, we didn’t have that problem. We will work to try and figure something out,” said Republican Registrar of Voters Dolores Knight.
Kevin Arnold, who’s New Haven’s moderator for Election Day registration said it would help if more people would register in advance and not wait until Election Day, but he said the city needs more trained staff to handle the rush.
“It’s those trained people, that’s where the bottle knock was. Getting into the secretary of the state’s website, we just can’t have anybody doing that,” Arnold said, which is something New Haven’s mayor agrees with.
“What we’ve got to ask our Registrar of Voters to do, figure out how she gets more people in there, the computers so more people can register them,” said Mayor Toni Harp.
Election Day registration is only allowed in one location in each city and town.
Mayor Harp said that’s fine for a small town, but in a city like New Haven she said more options would alleviate the rush.
She says getting the state law changed is something the city will be pushing for.
