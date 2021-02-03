NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While Winter Storm Cooper is long gone, the clean-up continues in New Haven, specifically focusing on where to put all that snow.
It’s a battle that big cities face following every major storm, especially with the narrow streets.
New Haven’s Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the city got about 15 inches of snow from Winter Storm Cooper.
While all of the main roads are open, crews were still working on clearing some of the smaller side streets on Wednesday, including in the Hill neighborhood, along with Newhallville, Fair Haven, and the East Shore sections of town.
Crews aren’t just clearing the roads, but moving it out. Leaders said some of the snow that’s piled high along city streets will be dumped in East Shore Park.
“I think we’ve got a good grasp on downtown. I think we’ve got a good grasp on snow emergency routes, but we don’t have a good grasp on some of the residential areas, the small streets, they’re just difficult. So, we’ll do a removal operation. We’ll move people from side to side, get one side down, move them back, get the other side done,” Fontana explained.
With so much snow, finding a place to put it is not just a problem for the city, but also those who are shoveling and snow blowing.
