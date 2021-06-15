NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Thorn Street Tuesday.
According to police, the shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m.
The area of Thorn Street near Columbus Ave. is expected to be closed as police investigate.
Following the fatal shooting, Mayor Justin Elicker released the following statement which read in part: "“Earlier today I gathered with regional partners to update the public on our efforts to combat the tragic nationwide rise in violent crime that is effecting communities throughout our region and state,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “In 2020 Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides, and New Haven is not an island, which is why we’re working with regional partners to address this rise. The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence."
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department.
