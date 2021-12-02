HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request to add New Haven County to the existing FEMA Individual Assistance presidential major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The portions that were approved include the FEMA Individual Assistance Program for individuals and households in New Haven County.
Governor Lamont’s request for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program is still pending review,.
“This declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners in the areas in New Haven County that were heavily impacted by the floods caused by this unprecedented storm,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by severe weather.”
Homeowners in New Haven County who have damage to their homes and personal property from the remnants of Hurricane Ida should apply to FEMA for assistance by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or at www.disasterassistance.gov or via the FEMA app.
