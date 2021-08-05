NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven is the first Connecticut county to reach the ‘high’ risk level for community transmission of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, all CT counties reached the 'substantial’ level for community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

That changed on Thursday when New Haven County reached the ‘high’ category.

When an area reaches the ‘high’ transmission category per the CDC, it means that there have been at least 100 new COVID cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

See the CDC tracker by clicking here.

Last week, the CDC released new mask guidance, saying counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission were advised to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Over the weekend, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said it strongly recommends that all residents, regardless of their vaccination status or location, wear a mask indoors.

At this time there is no statewide mask mandate.