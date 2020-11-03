NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Huge voter turnout in the state is being handled by several hundred polling places in our state.
It’s an added facet to an already polarizing election that’s also under pandemic protocols.
Voters should expect Long lines are expected at many locations through 8 p.m. on Tuesday when polls close. That includes in North Haven.
The long line moved steadily around noon at Green Acres Elementary. There wasn’t more than a 10 to 15-minute wait.
While people there caught a break, that couldn’t be said for everyone.
The lines were long in Milford and people were wrapped around buildings waiting to cast their votes. The wait Tuesday morning lasted upwards of 2 hours.
At one school in Wallingford, voters found a pretty smooth transition from entrance to voting to exit, pandemic protocols followed precisely, which gave voters a sense of safety.
“It was very easy actually, seemed to be well-organized, coordinated,” said Ray Reilly of Wallingford. “We were pleasantly surprised actually.”
“I’m out supporting, I am supporting Trump. It was perfect. There was Plexiglass up, it was safe, it was orderly and it was perfect,” said Laurie Rizzo of North Haven.
“We were planning on getting here as early as possible because we didn’t know what to expect,” Reilly said. “We know a lot of people mailed in the ballots. But we wanted to vote on Election Day, but we didn’t know what to expect.”
Polls are open until 8 p.m. However, if voters are in line before 8, the poll will stay open to accommodate.
The best time of day to vote, according to election officials, is mid-afternoon to beat the late day rush of people getting off work.
