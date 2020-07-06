NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There will be a $4 million cut to the New Haven Police Department in the approved budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021, the city announced Monday.
The city also said 48 positions in the department will be eliminated.
Officials say the reduction in size of the police force will make it more difficult to have enough officers for walking beats.
Supervisor transfers will also be more likely because fewer supervisor positions will exist, the city said.
While there were cuts to city departments, there were no cuts to youth and homeless services.
Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement on the budget:
This budget is a reflection of tough financial decisions precipitated by the City’s increasing financial obligations. The budget is also a reflection of our values as a City and the challenges we face balancing the tax burden with providing services to residents – many of whom are struggling in our City. While we will always work to identify more efficiencies, these are real decisions that have a real impact on the services we deliver. With the additional $2M of cuts approved by the Board of Alders, we’re eliminating 21 additional positions on top of the 80 positions initially proposed for a total of 101 positions.
These cuts will impact City services. They will: reduce our ability to enforce public space violations, increase the likelihood of reassigning district managers in the New Haven Police Department more frequently because of a reduction in positions, reduce services to seniors, reduce some library hours, slow the repair schedule for Parks and Public Works projects, and further reduce support for the arts.
These are not decisions I want to make. The Board of Alders and I have the same goal to strike the right balance between high taxes and services we provide. We may not land exactly on the same page as to how exactly to strike that balance. Still, we can acknowledge that these are difficult decisions, and there is no easy answer.
To see the full budget, click here.
