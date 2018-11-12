NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is honoring a teen who had his life cut short.
In the summer of 2017, Tyrick Keyes was shot and killed in his own neighborhood.
Now his legacy is living on, right where his life was taken.
The city put up a sign renaming the corner of Newhall and Bassett streets in honor of Keyes.
The area brings back a lot of pain for Keyes’ mother Demethra Telford, but now there’s a sense of pride.
“I’m just grateful that my son lived the life he lived and he deserved that corner in his name,” Telford said.
She added that the sign went up a couple of days ago and she hopes the sign and his story will help others in their continued quest to stop the violence.
“He did a lot for his young age, as far as helping the homeless, autistic children, older people at church, he did a lot. I’m proud of him. He was in a program, he didn’t like any violence. I’m proud of what he became,” Telford said.
In July of 2017, Keyes was walking on Bassett Street, just a few blocks from his home, when he was shot.
The teen, who loved dancing and playing football, died from his injuries a few days later.
Witnesses told police the shooter wore a black face mask, white shirt, jeans, and Jordan sneakers and that he was a passenger in a white crossover type vehicle.
While police originally said Keyes was targeted, New Haven’s police chief has stressed the teen was not in a gang or someone who ran with the wrong crowd.
“Whoever did this, I hope they come forward. Ease my pain, ease my heart and if you have a heart, you’ll come forward,” Telford said.
She added that she collected signatures to make the corner tribute happen, thanking the alderwoman, the mayor and its police chief for their support.
She’s hopeful her son’s story and naming the corner after him will keep pushing people in their fight to end gun violence.
“I promised him, his legacy would go on and that street corner means a lot to me and it makes me happy,” Telford said.
A $50,000 dollar reward is still on the table for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
