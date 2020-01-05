NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A demonstration has been scheduled to take place today at the New Haven city green to demand the removal of U.S. troops from Iraq.
The call to action comes days after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed during a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport on Friday.
The protest was coordinated by a women-led grassroots organization - CODEPINK - that was founded in 2002.
The group has called for the end of U.S. wars and militarism and maintains that they will not use any physical or verbal violence during assemblies.
It is scheduled to take place at Church St. and Chapel St. from 3-4 p.m.
Democrats criticized President Donald Trump for the drone strike, claiming he did not have authorization to use deadly force.
"The American people deserve to know the facts that justify military action leading to possible war. I’ll press for public hearings before the Senate Armed Services Committee & accurate, adequate disclosure consistent with security," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
As tensions flare between politicians in the U.S., thousands mourned and marched through the streets of the Iraqi capital at a funeral procession for Soleimani on Saturday.
Today, Iraqi parliament approved a resolution today to expel 5,000 U.S. troops from the country.
