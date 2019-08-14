NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A doctor in New Haven was charged with illegally prescribing oxycodone.
Dr. Jennifer Farrell, 37, was charged with 35 counts of distribution of narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose.
Farrell was a medical resident at Yale New Haven Health in the emergency department from July 2017 to June 2019.
According to an indictment, she wrote at least 35 prescriptions for oxycodone for non-legitimate medical purposes outside of the scope of her profession in the name of at least five people.
The prescriptions were written between March 2018 and March 2019.
Farrell did not see any of the individuals for any medical purpose at any YNHH facility during her residency, the indictment said.
She faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on each count.
Farrell was arrested on July 31 and released on a $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.