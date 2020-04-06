NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven has expanded a resident-reporting program to include coronavirus-related complaints.
Mayor Justin Elicker on Monday announced the expansion to SeeClickFix.
“During this unprecedented public health emergency, we want to provide every tool at our disposal to help New Haven residents stay connected to the information, services, and assistance they need to stay safe, well, and at home,” Elicker said. “I want to commend Health Director Maritza Bond and her department for taking the lead on this effort, which will give residents the a one-stop way to access vital information and resources, while providing real time reports on issues and concerns that will help City officials respond to the crisis.”
The reporting tool has four new categories to report non-emergency issues.
SeeClickFix's new COVID-19 portal allows residents to report directly to the New Haven Health Department when local businesses and organizations are not complying with mandated closures or when gatherings violate social distancing guidelines.
Residents can also submit questions and concerns about COVID-19 and city policies and closures related to the pandemic.
For more on SeeClickFix, head here.
More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Haven County alone, with about a fourth of those cases coming from the City of New Haven.
The most vulnerable population in the city has been the homeless, according to Elicker.
THE LATEST: CT could be next coronavirus hotspot as cases reach over 5,600
Elicker said that on Monday, the city will complete the shutdown of its large homeless shelters.
He said the city will instead transfer groups of people to a hotel in West Haven so they are not living in close quarters.
The numbers, as of Sunday evening, showed 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in New Haven.
City officials said they are analyzing areas that have been seeing more people infected and looking for a way to lower those numbers.
Elicker's office said it has received complaints from customers at both big box grocery stores and small businesses that certain safety guidelines issued by Gov. Ned Lamont were not being followed.
The guidelines included:
- Capping the number of customers inside a store ta 50 percent.
- Putting 6 foot social distancing markers on the floor.
- Putting Plexiglass at the checkout counters to protect both customers and employees.
The city put out a robocall over the weekend to remind stores of the guidelines.
Its health department said it will begin inspections on Monday to make sure they are complying.
New Haven said it is prepared to shut stores down if the problem persists.
Elicker said that as the infection peak nears, now is the time to hunker down.
"So that we don’t have a situation like we’re seeing in New York where they’re only days away from not having enough ventilators, where they are strained about the number of beds and health care staff they have," Elicker stated. "This is a time when everyone in the public really needs to be careful and do as much as possible to reduce their interaction with other people."
There were issues on Sunday with overcrowding and people not social distancing at East Rock Park.
Elicker admitted that the city is struggling with what to do about complaints like that.
The city ultimately decided to shut down the park and put a chain link fence around it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.