NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As the weather eventually gets warmer this spring, New Haven is expanding its outdoor dining program to help restaurants during the pandemic.
On Friday morning, the Elm City celebrated closing off a block of Orange Street in the city’s 9th Square district for the city’s outdoor dining initiative.
Many downtown restaurants said this outdoor dining option was a life saver for them last year.
Not only do the businesses like it, but customers do as well, which is why the city is doing it again.
To help businesses during this time, the city is also expanding the number of grants available to help businesses improve their outdoor experience, with new signage and outdoor seating, like the terrasse program, which is non-fixed sidewalk dining, helping with patio tables and chairs, umbrellas along with planters for flowers.
It’s all about helping these local restaurants and businesses do whatever they can to attract more customers and make them feel comfortable, and for many, that means spending time outside.
“Closing off the street enhances the area, encouraging people to park and walk, looking forward to the vibrancy it creates and helps businesses,” said New Haven Alder Carmen Rodriguez.
Next week, the city will close down part of College Street for outdoor dining there.
The city is also working on expanding the program outside of the downtown areas, with a number of restaurants in different neighborhoods.
