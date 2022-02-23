NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is expanding their ShotSpotter system and adding a new app.
“Its an app on the phone, its on their computer in their car and dispatch has it, so between the three, they’re able to respond, even before dispatch dispatches them to a shots fired call,” said New Haven Police Department Chief Renee Dominguez.
The New Haven’s Board of Alders signed the deal Tuesday. A third of the city will be covered.
The new ShotSpotters will now cover West Rock, West Hills, the eastern half of Fair Haven, Fair Haven Heights and Quinnipiac Meadows.
“To be able to expand in four different areas and be able to look at the data as to where we’re seeing more shots fired and its not covered, and be able to provide that service to the community and have a quicker response is just exciting,” said Dominguez.
Audio sensors located around the city pick up the sound of a gun shot.
Its first sent to an incident review center where experts and computers analyze the sound and then back out to dispatch.
“It makes the response to the area so much faster, which means the investigation can start faster and if their is someone shot, we can provide medical to the person faster and potentially have more information,” said Dominguez.
Last year the system was 83% accurate.
“Many times its like, oh someone else will call it in, or was that actually gun shot, maybe it wasn’t, a smaller caliber. Maybe its 4th of July and you’re hearing fireworks, but it actually was, so it just helps in many ways,” said Dominguez.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, cities across the country have seen an increase in gun violence.
While there hasn’t been any homicides this year, last year New Haven had 25 deadly shootings. They had 20 homicides in 2020.
The city will use 1.2 million dollars in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to cover most of the new four year $1.6 million dollar.
With the approval, expansion will likely start in about eight to 10 weeks.
