NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - While Sunday marked the beginning of a crackdown on immigration by the Trump administration, a New Haven family is fighting to stay together.
A hearing regarding Anwar Mahmud and his family is scheduled at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Hartford.
Channel 3 began following Anwar Mahmud and his wife, Salma Sikandar, last year when they said a judge granted Sikandar a temporary stay of deportation.
On Sunday, the family spoke with Channel 3 before the hearing where a judge will determine if Sikandar will be deported to Bangladesh.
“Separation is not on the border right now,” Anwar Mahmud said. “It’s in the mainland right now.”
Immigration raids are expected to happen across the country over the next few days.
“I’m kind of tired now. I want to end this thing because we’re not a criminal people. We are hardworking people,” Anwar Mahmud said.
Last year, a public battle for the family to stay in the country sparked support from state and local politicians and advocates.
“I know there’s an extreme risk of deportation, but you just never know what’s going on with this administration,” Anwar Mahmud said.
President Donald Trump announced that ICE agents would penalize and deport undocumented immigrants in several U.S. cities.
“I feel like it’s just a political move or political show and that the president right now has the authority to do whatever he wants,” said Samir Mahmud, Anwar Mahmud's son.
Allies, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations agreed, and issued a statement.
“They are designed to scare and provoke anxiety in the hearts of people who are only seeking a better life for their families. The name of this operation 'Family Op' says it all," CAIR's statement read.
As the family awaits their hearing, Anwar said he knows other families share in their struggle, and their hope is to create visibility for other undocumented immigrants.
“We understand completely what you’re going through but it’s time for you to reach out for help,” Samir Mahmud said.
The hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
A rally in defence of The Mahmud family is set for 2:30 p.m. and will feature political leaders and activists.
This story is a joke. Let's talk about the illegality of being here. Let's talk about how the law was broken getting here. But no, our press, our politicians and our incompetent legal system focuses on the emotions of a family whose "member" may be separated from them. How about we focus upon the notion that this family created the very situation they are facing. Own up to it libbies. You want open borders and a "SuperClass" of non-citizen who came here, or is now here, illegally to be immune from the laws of the United States of America. Those same laws that each and every citizen must abide by. Just say it.
Bill Clinton deported almost 2 million illegals. Obama has deported more than Trump. Funny how we only hear about this "issue" when a Republican is in office. Keep voting for bigger criminals like Jailbird Joey Ganim. A convicted felon who served years in prison. This is what is wrong with Democrats today. They only recognize laws that further their agenda. They had every chance to knock on the front door of the US to enter legally, but chose to sneak in a window like common criminals. Time to own up to your crimes and leave. Maybe I should stop paying taxes and hide in a church basement.
You could do that and the government would then confiscate everything you legally worked for, paid taxes on and have saved. But, if you had nothing, there would be nothing to take and the government would take care of you. The only problem is that the government is the people and it has forgotten that in so many ways.
