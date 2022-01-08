NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A house fire that has displaced a family in from their Elm Street home in New Haven.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, everyone was able to get out safely and get this fire under control.
A call came in reporting smoke in the area around 3:30pm today.
Initially reports said that there were people trapped inside but upon arrival the fire department shared everyone was able to get out on their own.
The fire displaced a family of four, two adults and two children.
Currently the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Assistant Chief Operations New Haven Fire Department Terrence Rountree said, “the house has suffered damage on the first floor possibly extended on the second and our crews are still working to salvage overhaul looking for any hotspots and any hidden fire.”
A total of four engines responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.