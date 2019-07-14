NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As Sunday marks the beginning of a crackdown on immigration, a New Haven family is fighting to stay together.
Channel 3 began following Anwar Mahmud and his wife, Salma Sikandar last year when they said a judge granted Salma a temporary stay of deportation.
On Sunday, the family chatted with Channel 3 before another hearing where a judge will determine if Salma will be deported to Bangladesh.
“Separation is not on the border right now,” said Anwar. “It’s in the mainland right now.”
Nationally, immigration raids are expected to happen over the next few days.
“I’m kind of tired now. I want to end this thing because we’re not a criminal people. We are hardworking people,” said Anwar.
Last year, a public battle for the family to stay in the country sparked support from state and local politicians and advocates.
“I know there’s an extreme risk of deportation, but you just never know what’s going on with this administration,” said Anwar.
President Donald Trump announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would penalize and deport undocumented immigrants in several U.S. cities.
“I feel like it’s just a political move or political show and that the president right now has the authority to do whatever he wants,” said Anwar’s son, Samir Mahmud.
Allies, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations agreed, and wrote:
“They are designed to scare and provoke anxiety in the hearts of people who are only seeking a better life for their families. The name of this operation “Family Op” says it all!”
As the family awaits their hearing, Anwar said he knows other families share in their struggle, and their hope is to create visibility for other undocumented immigrants.
“We understand completely what you’re going through but it’s time for you to reach out for help,” said Samir.
