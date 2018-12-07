NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven firefighter is accused of assaulting a store employee over a pair of boots.
According to an arrest warrant, Battalion Chief Herschel Wadley became upset that a city clothing voucher did not cover the boots he wanted from Horwitz Uniforms in West Haven.
The boots were between $100 and $125, the documents stated.
At first, Wadley told the cashier to fudge the order to allow him to obtain the boots.
The store employee refused, the documents said, because the boots were not on an approved clothing list.
Police said Wadley berated the employee and threatened to steal the boots.
Wadley also pushed the employee's head after she threatened to inform a store owner.
He also, according to the documents, went up behind the worker, grabbed her by the back of the neck, squeezed and shook her.
The store informed New Haven fire chief John Alston about what happened and Wadley was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.
He was also banned from the store, according to the documents.
Wadley was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
He was released on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on Dec. 18.
