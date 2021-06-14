NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Fire Department is once again mourning the death of one of its own.

Retired Chief Mike Grant passed away, the department announced on Monday.

"Chief Grant was a role model and mentor for so many of us and responsible for who many of us are today," the department posted to social media. "His leadership and knowledge will have an impact on this department for generations to come."

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of a NHFD legend retired Chief Mike Grant Chief Grant was a role model and mentor for so many of us and responsible for who many of us are today. His leadership and knowledge will have an impact on this department for generations to come — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 14, 2021

The New Haven Fire Department recently lost two firefighters. A third has been in and out of the hospital.

Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died battling a house fire on May 12.

Fallen New Haven firefighter laid to rest on Thursday A firefighter who died while battling a fire in New Haven was laid to rest on Thursday.

Lt. Samod Rankins was hospitalized a couple of times for complications related to the same fire.

New Haven firefighter readmitted to hospital for lung complications A New Haven firefighter is back in the hospital for lung issues.

Also last month, firefighters mourned the death of 27-year-old William McMillian, who died unexpectedly. His death was not related to an incident.