NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Department officials say 27-year-old William McMillian passed away this past Thursday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of FF William McMillan. We are all deeply saddened on the sudden passing of our fellow firefighter," the department said in a statement.
Details surrounding McMillian's sudden passing haven't been released yet.
The department did not say if any funeral arrangements have been made.
