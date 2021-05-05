Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in New Haven, where there are reports of people trapped.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a house fire in New Haven on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Monroe Street, just before noon on Wednesday.

IMG_1966.jpg

A fire broke out at a home in New Haven Wednesday morning

It reached a second alarm.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were visible and there were initial reports of people trapped.

That later turned out not to be the case, the fire chief said.

The two adults and four children inside the home at the time were able to get out safely.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor burns.

At one point, smoke could be seen on the Channel 3 New Haven iCam.

New Haven fire.JPG

Crews were still putting out hot spots as of about 12:30 p.m.

New Haven fire1.jpg

