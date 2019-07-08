NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven firefighter already under investigation for allegedly stealing from his own firehouse is now facing charges following an assault.
Marcos Demelo has been on administrative leave since the spring in regards to an alleged theft from Whitney Avenue firehouse.
But now, he's facing criminal charges in Branford after police said he became physical with his girlfriend after the two went out for drinks.
On July 3, police were called to a residence in Branford just after midnight.
"When the officers arrived, they met with the female complainant and there was an argument between the two parties," said Lt. Phillip Ramey, Branford Police Department.
According to the police report, Demelo told officers he and his girlfriend had just arrived home from Bar in New Haven and had begun arguing. During the argument, Demelo and the victim were chasing each other around the parking lot.
When police asked Demelo about the physical struggle, he told them that his girlfriend gets violent when they drink, but did not offer any additional explanation.
Officers noticed the victim had a torn shirt and bruising on the right bicep.
When officers interviewed the victim, she also said they were at Bar in New Haven and had arrived back at the home around 11 p.m.
The victim said she was laying on the couch with Demelo when he said correspondence on the victim’s cell phone that made him upset.
Demelo began yelling and then told the victim, “I’m going to kill you," according to the arrest warrant.
The victim stated Demelo grabbed her right arm, neck, and hair and threw them to the floor. Demelo then chased her and put his hand around her neck until she couldn’t breathe.
Demelo was placed under arrested and charged with breach of peace, third-degree assault, second degree threatening, and third-degree strangulation.
Demelo has a CT state pistol permit and two Glock pistols registered to him. He told police the guns were at his mother’s house in Port Chester, NY. Hi mother surrendered his two guns to the Port Chester Police.
He was being held on a $20,000 bond.
Back in May, New Haven Fire Chief John Alson confirmed to Channel 3 that Demelo was on administrative leave for allegedly stealing money from the Whitney Avenue station, his own firehouse, and that an investigation was underway.
Channel 3 did not release Demelo's name at the time because he was not facing criminal charges.
The City of New Haven's spokesperson released a statement saying, "Firefighter Demelo remains the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by NHFD officials. Beyond that, there will be no comment while the investigation is underway."
No one answered when Channel 3 went to Demelo's home.
A full no contact protective order is now in place for Demelo.
He is back in court next month.
