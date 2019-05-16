NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven firefighter is off the job while officials look into allegations saying he was stealing from his own fire house.
New Haven Fire Chief John Alston couldn’t really comment on Thursday, but did confirm a firefighter is now on administrative leave and an internal investigation is underway.
Channel 3 is not releasing his name because there are no criminal charges at this point.
The firefighter works out of the city’s Whitney Avenue station.
Alston said he couldn't get into details, and didn’t want to say how much was allegedly taken, but said they recently received a complaint that prompted the department to look into it.
Channel 3 has reached out to the firefighters’ union for a comment but has not yet heard back.
We'll have more on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
