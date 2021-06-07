A New Haven firefighter is back in the hospital for lung issues.

Lt. Samod Rankins

Lt. Samod Rankins battled the same house fire that killed firefighter Ricardo Torres last month.

He had been out of the hospital for about two weeks.

According to social media posts by family members and a close family friend, Rankins was readmitted due to lung complications.

They said it doesn't look too serious yet; however, the community, and supporters around the state, continue to pull for him.

As soon as Lt. Rankins, also known as Nuke, stepped out of Bridgeport Hospital two weeks ago, he was overwhelmed with love.

"Hope and prayer," said Sameir Rankins, Samod Rankins' brother. "I believe he will pull through since day one and I never had any question about it."

Now, family on social media asked for more prayers.

After being pulled out of the blaze that killed firefighter Torres, Lt. Rankins was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

He was even put in a medically-induced coma.

New Haven Mayor Justin Ellicker released a statement after hearing of Rankins' return to the hospital:

I'm wishing Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery. Our entire community is indebted for his service and pulling for him.

That includes all of his brothers and sisters at the New Haven Fire Department.

There's still a GoFundMe going to help Rankins and his family.

