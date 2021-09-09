new haven 7.PNG

Ricardo Torres Jr. was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire in New Haven on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty is being honored in a special way.

Ricardo Torres Jr.’s name will be added to the Connecticut State Firefighter’s Memorial.

A ceremony is planned for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks.

Torres died in May when he rushed into a burning home to help save two people who were trapped inside.

