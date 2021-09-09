NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty is being honored in a special way.
Ricardo Torres Jr.’s name will be added to the Connecticut State Firefighter’s Memorial.
A ceremony is planned for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks.
Torres died in May when he rushed into a burning home to help save two people who were trapped inside.
A firefighter who died while battling a fire in New Haven was laid to rest on Thursday.
