NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven residents are being reminded to move their vehicles off the street as the city prepares for street sweeping season.
The Elm City will kick off its spring street sweeping season starting on Thursday.
Residents are encouraged to look out for signs posted in neighborhoods.
There’s also a new policy that went into place last fall, where the city is no longer towing cars.
Under the old policy, cars that didn’t move would get a $50 ticket, and an $89 towing fee.
Now, car owners won’t be towed, but the parking ticket is $100.
“So, the idea is that it’s easier, but there is still a real incentive, because people don’t want to be ticketed to move your car. We don’t want to ticket people, we want to clean the streets, that’s the goal here,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
“Talk to your neighbors, talk to your folks on the street, let them know that street sweeping is here, look out for the signs and please move your car in advance,” said Doug Hausladen, of the Transportation, Traffic & Parking Department.
Street sweeping will start Thursday on Wooster Street.
New Haven is also reminding folks to sign up for the notification alerts, notifying them when they’ll be in your neighborhood.
You can get an email, phone call, or text, all you have to do is head the city’s website to register.
