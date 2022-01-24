(WFSB) – On Monday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Senator Blumenthal announced the city of New Haven will get $2 million in federal funding.
The federal funding will be spent on improving homes throughout New Haven.
Nearly half of the 55,000 units have been built before 1940, and 81% date back to 1977. These homes have an increased risk for lead, radon, and other hazards.
The health and wellness of New Haven residents depends on having a safe environment to come home to. This is something that New Haven resident Jennifer Soto, knows all too well.
“My nephew, he has chronic asthma. The rugs, stuff like that, triggers asthma, better off regular floors without having rugs,” says Soto.
New Haven is one of the sixty cities around the country that’ll be getting money from the federal government as part of the Healthy Homes Program. The program is being run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.
“This $2 million is a really big deal because it significantly adds to the work, we’re doing in New Haven to keep people safe in their homes, particularly who are vulnerable,” says New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Officials say the program will identify and address housing related health hazards. The city expects to target two hundred homes, with the city’s Building and Housing Department making referrals.
The city is focusing on the Fair Haven, Hill, North and South, Dwight, Newhallville, and Dixwell neighborhoods.
“Investing in the structures of homes is so important. Reducing radon and lead poisoning is literally a cost saver, because eliminating the causes of serious ailments will be preventing emergency room visits for treatment later in life,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.
As a part of the program, the city will use local contractors to address the issues and make improvements.
Those who are interested in getting help for their home, residents can reach out to the city.
For more on the healthy homes initiative, click here.
(WFSB) – On Monday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Senator Blumenthal announced the city of New Haven will get $2 million in federal funding.
The federal funding will be spent on improving homes throughout New Haven.
Nearly half of the 55,000 units have been built before 1940, and 81% date back to 1977. These homes have an increased risk for lead, radon, and other hazards.
The health and wellness of New Haven residents depends on having a safe environment to come home to. This is something that New Haven resident Jennifer Soto, knows all too well.
“My nephew, he has chronic asthma. The rugs, stuff like that, triggers asthma, better off regular floors without having rugs,” says Soto.
New Haven is one of the sixty cities around the country that’ll be getting money from the federal government as part of the Healthy Homes Program. The program is being run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.
“This $2 million is a really big deal because it significantly adds to the work, we’re doing in New Haven to keep people safe in their homes, particularly who are vulnerable,” says New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Officials say the program will identify and address housing related health hazards. The city expects to target two hundred homes, with the city’s Building and Housing Department making referrals.
The city is focusing on the Fair Haven, Hill, North and South, Dwight, Newhallville, and Dixwell neighborhoods.
“Investing in the structures of homes is so important. Reducing radon and lead poisoning is literally a cost saver, because eliminating the causes of serious ailments will be preventing emergency room visits for treatment later in life,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.
As a part of the program, the city will use local contractors to address the issues and make improvements.
Those who are interested in getting help for their home, residents can reach out to the city.
For more on the Healthy Homes initiative, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.