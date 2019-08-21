NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's health department said it is giving away bottles of mosquito repellent.
According to Mayor Toni Harp, they're available at the city's three senior centers and the health department's offices on Meadow Street.
The announcement comes after the Quinnipiac Valley Health District confirmed West Nile Virus at two mosquito trapping sites.
“It’s no secret how mosquitoes carry the virus; these next couple months are when those virus-infected mosquitoes pose the greatest risk to city residents,” Harp said. “The city’s plan to protect residents is comprehensive. A public awareness campaign through local press outlets is meant to raise awareness and boost prevention measures and there’s a proactive approach already underway to more specifically help seniors avoid contact with the pests.”
In addition to the free repellent, the city’s Department of Public Works has received a permit to introduce a mosquito larvicide into some 4,000 storm drains and catch basins citywide.
The Department of Parks, Recreation and Trees will also apply it to stagnant water in city parks.
This insect growth regulator prevents immature mosquitoes from becoming breeding, biting adults, Harp's office said.
The larvicide will not impact fish, birds, mammals or beneficial predatory insects.
West Nile season peaks in the late summer months, according to state health officials.
