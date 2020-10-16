NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, New Haven Public Schools opened up classroom doors to give a glimpse at what parents and students can expect when in-person classes begin next month.
There are more than 40 schools in New Haven, and most of them still have a few items left to check off their safety lists.
However, officials say they’re confident it will be complete by Nov. 9.
“Many of them are in different stages of readiness, but all of them are on track to be open by Nov. 9,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
With the Elm City opting for remote learning for the entire first marking period, it’s been using that time to get schools ready.
“You’ll see as we walk, the lines are down, and kids are going to stay in their room all day. Special teachers will come to them, lunch will be in the classroom, we will have outside time,” said Dina Natalino, principal at Bishop Woods Elementary.
She said she’s looking forward to getting the students back in the building, and the team at the school has been making it a reality.
One of the first things that will be noticed are signs and markings all over the building, from one-way traffic, reminders to wear your mask and keep 6 feet apart, along with capacity limits for bathrooms and classrooms.
“I really think the first two weeks of them coming back, prior to Thanksgiving, is really going to be a lot of protocols in the building, what do we do when there are already two students using the restroom? Where do you stand? What does 6 feet apart look like? We’re going to continue to practice safe mask wearing,” Natalino said.
It’s all about safety. Inside the classrooms, desks are spread out, and just outside, lockers are zip tied and will be off limits.
There’s plexiglass in the main office, two isolation rooms if students or staff comes down with symptoms, and plenty of hand sanitizer.
They’ve also been checking the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at every school, along with changing and upgrading all the air filters.
“Of course, we have these brand new buildings, but of course, there were concerns about air quality and about whether or not the HVAC system is working the way they were designed to work,” said Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey.
She added that if there’s just one item not checked off the safety check list, she won’t open that school.
