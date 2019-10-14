NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The debate over October 14th as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day continues in New Haven.
For years, Native American advocates pushed to change Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” stating that Christopher Columbus had a hand in mistreating people who were already living here.
Many states around the country have already changed course and now observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In addition, more than 100 cities across the country have also changed the focus of their celebrations.
Those advocating for the change in New Haven gathered on the Green to say the holiday glorifies the mistreatment of those who were native to the area.
“A lot people don’t believe that we’re still here any longer, and try to erase us,” said organizer of the movement and member of the Quinnipiac Tribe, Norman “Momowetu” Clement.
“They’ve been trying to erase us for 527 years.”
In 2014, a proclamation was issued in New Haven recognizing to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but for Clement, it wasn’t enough.
“They want us to share it with Columbus, I told city hall and I’ll tell you now, that’s like celebrating Hitler’s birthday on Holocaust Memorial Day, it doesn’t make any sense at all,” explained Clement.
Two years ago, a State Rep from Hamden sponsored a bill to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but it never made it out of committee.
That same year, the statute of Columbus in New Haven’s Wooster Square was splashed with red paint. This year, wreaths adorn a wrought iron fence.
But, for Italian-Americans, the second Monday in October marks a day to celebrate their heritage.
Harry DiBenedet, a member of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society said Columbus is perceived as a unifying image.
“That source of pride just like any other group of immigrants came, they were looking for someone to unify them. Columbus was the original. Later, we went to Joe DiMaggio, different heroes,” explained DiBenedet.
Santa Maria Maddalena Society is the oldest Italian society in Connecticut, dating back to the late 1800s.
“We are in favor of an Indigenous People Day, but why eliminate Columbus Day? There’s many days in the month they can have and we would support it,” said DiBenedet.
While Columbus Day is a federally recognized holiday, two states in New England, Maine and Vermont have officially changed the name to Indigenous Peoples Day.
