NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven is distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits on Thursday.
There are two public sites.
The first is a drive-up site that started at 10 a.m. at 600 Long Wharf Dr. It's slated to run until 1 p.m.
The second one scheduled was a walk-up site on the New Haven Green from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"We ask that you do not drive downtown to visit the walk-up site," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. "This site is intended for people who walk, bike, or utilize on public transportation. These tests will be distributed to NHV residents only. Please bring an ID, utility bill, or something to show your residency."
A constant line of cars kept moving.
“I was in and out pretty quick. I was here 10 minutes,” said Daniel Konicki of New Haven.
“I’ve got a family with a bunch of girls, everybody is testing. We just got to stay on it. Big deal, going to school, got one home from college. It’s a big deal,” he said.
The city says its recent COVID-29 positivity rate is close to 30 percent, but it’s likely higher, since the results of these at-home test kits aren’t included.
“I hope that these masks and kits help everyone, I just want to be safe, and I pray that it goes away soon,” said Carolyn Stewart, of New Haven.
Roughly 8,700 tests were divided up for three different giveaways at two locations.
“The turnout is good, because that means everyone is taking it seriously,” she said.
Staffers from a number of city departments helped out, even moving this distribution up a day with snow on the way.
“This doesn’t happen without a team of people. The team out here is unbelievable. This was going to be tomorrow, but with 4-6 inches of snow coming in, the city is well prepared for that as well,” said Rick Fontana of New Haven Emergency Operations.
The city also provided a handout in both English and Spanish, telling folks not only how to take the test, but also when to take it: right away if you have symptoms, and then testing again five days later.
If you were exposed to someone, isolate and take the test five days after the exposure.
“Quarantine, know when the person tested positive, follow the quarantine guidance, so you know when to take the test, because if you take it prematurely, you may think that you’re negative and be out in the community potentially spreading it to others,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
Thanks to another shipment from the state and the city’s own supply, they have 16,000 test kits they’ll be giving to schools so staff and students can get tested.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health recently launched a website with information about how to find testing sites and how to use those being distributed by the state. A link to it can be found here.
