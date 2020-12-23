NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to try to keep coronavirus cases from rising over the holidays, the city of New Haven spent the day handing out thousands of face masks.
The city says cases continue to climb in the Fair Haven neighborhood, and while the mayor stresses there should be no large gatherings, no celebrations with people from outside your own household this holiday season, this is one way they can try to keep people safe.
Wednesday morning, in addition to grabbing meals to go at their local schools, families in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood also received 10 face masks.
“I come here, all week long, for my kids, to get the meals and to help out the community with new masks, I think it’s a blessing,” said Jose Colon, of New Haven.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Elm City quickly identified Fair Haven as a COVID-19 hot spot.
“This is the best way to reach the families, that are here in Fair Haven,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.
Officials add that in the past few weeks it has watched the number of cases in the neighborhood rise, and the city said it's worried the holidays are only going to make it worse.
“Our concern is a lot of people are going to be gathering together,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
While he’s still encouraging people not to gather and celebrate indoors with those outside their households, he said the masks, 8,000 distributed by the city at four schools on Wednesday, are just another tool to help people get through the pandemic.
“We want many, many holidays to come with each other, if we’re getting together in groups, we’re exposing more people, if people do that, we want to make sure they have the resources to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus,” Elicker said.
As 2020 draws to a close, families said they are thankful for all of the support.
“Every place that you can name, that does something for the community, they’ve all stepped up, a tremendous help, a relief, with everything that’s going on,” Colon said.
In addition to the masks, the school staff also provided the families extra meals, since they will be closed for the holidays and won’t reopen until Monday.
