NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – While scientists and drug companies continue to press forward with a coronavirus vaccine, here in CT, the state, along with local cities and towns, are already planning on how they’ll distribute the vaccine when the time comes.
New Haven’s Health Department has had meetings, going over potential sites for mass distribution clinics, making sure they’ll have enough staff.
The health department says as soon as that vaccine is ready, they will be too.
While the push is on in New Haven to follow the mayor’s lead and get a flu shot, the Elm City is already hard at work, planning for another vaccination, one for the coronavirus.
“Our fire department, police department, we’ve got parks and public works, disability services, economic development, the mayor’s office. All of the city departments are all working on this,” said Dr. Jennifer Vazquez.
Dr. Jennifer Vazquez, the Director of Public Health Nursing with New Haven’s Health Department, says this will be a big operation. It’s why they’ve been planning and meeting not just within the city, but also at the state and regional levels.
“We’re identifying locations, staffing plans, etcetera, to put all of those pieces in place, so when the vaccine is available, we can stand up those clinics very quickly,” Dr. Vazquez said.
That includes making sure the city’s nursing staff is training and aware of the precautions and procedures, along with locking down potential sites for mass distribution drive thru vaccination clinics.
“Probably school areas, large fields, or university space that may have large open spaces with that capability for the drive thru scenario,” Dr. Vazquez said.
Following the state’s plan, which was recently submitted to the Centers for Disease Control, it will be rolled out in three phases, with healthcare and essential workers getting the vaccine first, along with those high risk and over 65. Then it will open up to the general population.
While we’re going to have to wait for a COVID vaccination, the health department in New Haven says you can help them by getting your flu shot.
Residents can get a flu shot at the health department, Monday through Friday.
