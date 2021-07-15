NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The New Haven Health Department wants more teenagers to get vaccinated.
A vaccination event is happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Union AME, featuring plenty of incentives so that youth will get the shot.
“The point is to just make it fun. We’ve got gift certificates, we’ve got live music, we have food. It’s a party basically,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the clinic, along with education.
“The longer we wait, the longer these variants will have a chance to pop up and spread, so we really want to get to the population that needs the vaccine the most right now and that’s our youth,” said Sara Keiling, vaccine coordinator for the Cornell Scott Health Center.
Teens must be accompanied by a parent.
Any teen who gets the shot will also receive a $25 gift card.
Leaders are hoping many will come out, especially since they’ll be returning to school in a few weeks.
“We’re in this together, and right now the children can help out too. Protect themselves and protect the community,” said Dr. Tamiko Jackson- MacArthur.
Keiling said teens are the lowest vaccinated group in New Haven right now.
