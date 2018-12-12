NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A nursing shortage is never a good thing, especially during flu season.
New Haven’s Health Department said it is experiencing a shortage, and is making changes to ensure the Elm City is covered.
The health department is dealing with a number of nurses who are out on medical leave, others who’ve left.
It’s gotten to the point, where they’ve entered into a contract with a nursing services provider to make sure they have enough staff.
“We used to do 600 flu shots a year, now we’re doing close to 2,000, a little bit over,” said Pamela Dezutter, of the New Haven Health Department.
While the department has plenty of the flu vaccines, it’s a different story when it comes to those giving out the shots.
“One of our clinic nurses is out on sick leave, we have a nurse out on disability who is very ill, so we have to make sure her post is covered. We have nurses who are leaving, so we have lost, five vacancies, if you count the sick nurse. So with our intake person who is also out on sick leave, we have seven medical staff people missing,” Dezutter added.
In addition to the 2 nurses, who typically staff the city’s health clinic, the health department also provides the 40-plus school nurses.
Because of the shortage, Dezutter recently made a presentation to the Board of Alders, seeking permission to move money from one part of their budget, so they could access it and enter into a contract with a temporary nursing services provider.
And flu season is not a time to be short staffed.
“We run these offsite clinics throughout New Haven, we do senior citizens centers, emergency shelters,” Dezutter said.
The health department added that this way they can provide coverage to the city, especially those flu clinics and the daily health clinic, while not impacting the local schools.
“We’re really getting more proactive about coverage. What we’re starting to do is not pull a nurse out of the school to do that work, but instead rely on temporary nursing services,” Dezutter said.
The health department offers flu shots five days a week, along taking part in statewide clinics on certain weekends.
It says they’ve administered 1,350 flu shots so far, and still have about 700 left.
