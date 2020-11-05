NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven’s Heath Department is giving Walmart a final warning after the store allegedly violated COVID-19 safety orders, repeatedly.
The health department said it received complaints about the Foxon Boulevard store in April, September, and October.
Complaints referred to employees not wearing masks, or not wearing them properly, customers not wearing masks, and the store being over capacity.
The most recent complaint was when an employee tested positive for COVID. The health department said it tried collecting information from Walmart staff several times, but it said there was a delayed response.
In a letter to Walmart, the health department said “This information is time sensitive and crucial in trying to safeguard and protect the health and safety of all your employees and patrons that frequent this establishment. Moreover, it has been brought to our attention that there may have been additional COVID19 cases among your employees in the previous weeks.”
This letter serves as a final warning to the store, and if there is another violation it will be shut down.
The list of violations includes:
- Failure to ensure that employees are wearing facemasks
- Failure to ensure that employees are wearing face masks properly
- Failure to ensure patrons follow proper face mask protocols
- Failure to enforce capacity limits
- Failure to follow State testing and contact tracing protocols
- Discrepancies in return to work protocols
- Lack of proper disinfecting protocols
- Failure of iPad synchronizing for capacity tracing
- Inadequate training of staff for COVID-19 sector guidelines
- If the store becomes in violation again, it will be shut down
Within 72 hours of the letter, the store must provide the health department with several items, including:
- Corrective action plan relating to violations
- How protocols will be implemented and followed
- Disinfecting protocols
- Training plans and protocol for capacity adherence
- Employee illness and COVID-19 reporting protocols
- Training protocol for employee personal protection and adherence to mask use
- Contact tracing protocol
- List of point of contacts for the establishment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.