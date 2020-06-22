NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A bar in New Haven was shut down by local health officials for violating state rules for outdoor events, as well as other issues.
New Haven city officials reported that they received a number of complaints about the 50's Lounge LLC, or 50 Fitch, which is located in the Westville neighborhood, on Saturday night.
They estimated that 1,000 people were on the premises when it was inspected by city director of public health Maritza Bond, building inspector Jim Turcio, and members of the New Haven fire and New Haven police departments.
“I first arrived on-site as part of the inspection conducted by the task force, and witnessed over 1,000 patrons at this establishment in violation of the outdoor dining capacity guidelines, state rules for outdoor events, and various health codes,” Turcio reported. “We spoke to the owners of this establishment and made a request that they shut down immediately, with which they did not comply, and we had no choice but to shut them down as a result of these violations."
Upon inspection, 50’s Lounge LLC was said to be in violation of various state sector rules regulating outdoor dining and outdoor events, city ordinances, and conditions of approval for the establishment issued by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Bond ordered the owners of the business to shut down their operations, citing numerous violations, and the owners did not.
The City said it will take immediate action to enforce the law and to protect the public health of the New Haven community.
“I want to remind residents of the city that we are still in a pandemic,” Bond said. “Taking the necessary health precautions is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19, which continues to pose a serious threat to public health in our community. Nonetheless, this incident revealed this establishment was in clear violation of various health codes, and conditions of zoning approval, not just those related to the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic."
Bond said she issued a cease and desist letter to the owners of the 50’s Lounge LLC. She alleged numerous violations, including:
- Failing to ensure that all attendees at a large outdoor public gathering at your establishment remained at least six feet apart, failing to ensure that said attendees were wearing masks except when dining, failing to demarcate six feet of spacing in the area of gathering.
- Permitting the sale of alcohol without the sale of food.
- Outdoor dining in excess of seating capacity.
- Permitting a public health nuisance on your property.
- Operating in excess of 50% capacity on an outside deck.
- Operating in violation of Connecticut General Statutes 19-13-B42 and Title III, Chapter 14 of the New Haven Code of General Ordinances.
- Creating a condition specifically declared to be a public nuisance.
The State Department of Liquor Control will also be notified of the alleged violations, officials said.
