NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Ninth through 12th graders in New Haven were allowed back into the classroom for in-person learning on Monday.
Hillhouse High School was one of several high schools that opened its doors to more students for the first time since the pandemic changed things.
New Haven has been doing it in phases. The district allowed the younger grades to come in first and as of Monday, it was time for high school.
However, parents do have the option to keep their students at home with remote learning.
It will be a hybrid model the schools will use. Some days students will be inside while other days they can stay home to learn.
According to their COVID guidelines, there will be reduced class sizes. Social distancing and masks will be required.
On the district’s website, New Haven Public Schools have a daily home screening tool it told parents to follow.
If a child has any COVID-19 symptoms or they have been exposed, they are told to stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.