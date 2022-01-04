NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An apparent statewide issue is also impacting schools in New Haven.

The district announced that the city's high schools will dismiss early on both Wednesday and Friday due to a lack of bus drivers.

Dismissal times vary for each school, but all schools will dismiss one hour early and all will occur sometime between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m.

This comes as many bus companies across the state continue to struggle to fill vacancies.

Already, towns, like Torrington and Stonington, have had to close on Tuesday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

These vacant positions have also factored in to Ansonia's decision to nix classes for the remainder of the week.