NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a driver early Sunday morning.
Police identified the victim as Celeste Staten, 68, of New Haven.
Capt. Anthony Duff said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Whalley Avenue between Davis and Anthony Streets.
First responders located Staten lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
They said she may have been struck as many as three times, once by the initial driver and two other times by additional drivers.
However, they have yet to confirm that.
While police were on the scene, a small dog with a leash approached them. They were able to learn that the dog belonged to Staten.
At last check, the dog was at the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelton.
Officers were able to track down a vehicle that was missing a bumper that had been left at the scene of the incident.
Additional evidence was located at the scene.
No details about a driver were released.
That section of Whalley Avenue was closed to through traffic for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
