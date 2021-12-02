NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is getting into the holiday spirit.
The New Haven Tree Lighting Ceremony was held on the green along with a special giveaway to get children vaccinated.
Last year, it was a virtual tree lighting, but everyone is back this year.
You’ve got the tree, local vendors, Santa, and plenty of families. One which will be lucky enough to win a trip to Florida.
Setting up her kiosk and unpacking her ceramics, local artist Jeanette Dias, said she loves this time of year and taking part in New Haven’s Holiday Village.
“It just gives you the feeling of Christmas and that’s why I try to decorate it the best I can, so if someone comes in, they really get that true feeling of holiday spirit,” said Dias.
There will be plenty of that holiday spirit tonight, as the Elm City flips the switch on its Christmas tree, a 50-foot Norway Spruce, decorated and decked out with 50,000 light bulbs.
A Christmas market with fifteen local vendors is turning New Haven’s green into a winter wonderland for the next few days.
All of their gifts are made right here in New Haven.
New Haven Mayor Justin said, “we’re back and we’re very excited this evening, not just lighting the tree itself but for the activity we’re going to see behind us with lots of people shopping, supporting local businesses.”
As we get set for Christmas, there are still concerns over COVID.
Any families shopping for presents, can also pick up a little protection.
The city’s health department is holding a vaccine clinic specifically for kids ages 5-11.
New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said, “we want to incorporate our vaccine efforts and education.”
To keep kids at ease, Heidi, a comfort dog with Yale’s police department will be here too.
Any New Haven families that get the shot, they’ll be entered into a drawing to win four roundtrip plane tickets to one of the six Florida destinations, Arvelo Airlines flies to from New Haven.
“We want to encourage families to come out. You’ll be here visiting Santa anyway, get yourself vaccinated and protected,” said Bond.
The city will flip the switch on their tree, just before 7:30 tonight.
