NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's mayor joined a team of first responders for a drill as the region approaches the height of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The drill took place at the emergency operations center on Monday.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through mid-October.
In 2012, storm Sandy battered the Connecticut coast and damaged everything in its path.
The year before that, it was Tropical Storm Irene.
Officials said preparations for tropical storms make a difference.
The 2019 season is the first time the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is making use of three new high-tech satellites.
They were added to its fleet of earth-observing satellites.
It said the new equipment will improve tropical cyclone track and intensity forecasts.
NOAA updated its forecast for the season last week. It said there's a chance for above-average activity.
That includes 10 to 17 tropical storms, which carry 39 mph winds or higher.
It also includes five to nine storms that could become hurricanes with 74 mph winds or higher.
Two to four of those could be major hurricanes, categories 3 to 5, with winds 111 mph or higher.
The drill in New Haven included simulating an approaching storm.
It began at 9 a.m.
