NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As kids in New Haven get set to head back into the classroom next month, the city is looking at teaming up with Yale to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19.
Doctors and researchers at Yale came up with a saliva test and the city knows this could be a game changer as they will no longer have to deal with a swab up the nose.
The swab up the nose can be invasive, and some say it can be really uncomfortable, but in order to the coronavirus under control, testing is key.
While New Haven Public Schools is offering free testing at schools, once the students and staff head back next month, there’s a proposal to swap the nasal swab for some spit.
“So, saliva test is another avenue we’re looking to increase and expand in the school district,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond says the city is working with Yale’s School of Public Health to bring the saliva direct test to students and staff.
“Saliva tests seem to be a very popular thing, because it’s less invasive,” Bond said.
The idea is to start the testing in the city’s high schools, and with the cases rising in the city, Bond says they would use data to test in hot spot areas dealing with an uptick in positive cases.
“There is a preference for testing, screening, and the saliva test will allow for easy, very efficient way to identify from a pool of students and focus on those that are positive and isolate as needed,” Bond said.
While the tests typically run between $10 and $15, to screen all school staff for the entire year, it would cost a half a million dollars. If they were to also screen high school students, it would go up to more than $1 million.
“The cost savings is tremendous, especially saving lives and really be able to reduce the risk of outbreak, relatively easy,” Bond said.
Bond says if the program gets the funding, it would start in mid-November. During that time, they would look for additional money to keep it going for the rest of the school year.
