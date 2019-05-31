NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven’s waterfront is the place to be this weekend.
On Saturday, the Elm City will host its 4th annual Dragon Boat Regatta.
It’s the first time the event will be at New Haven’s Canal Dock Boathouse.
On Friday morning, workers were setting up the 200-meter course and getting the boats ready.
Dragon boats are 40-foot canoes with 20 paddlers, along with a drummer to keep the beat.
Races start at 9 a.m., with 10 teams competing from area schools, organizations, and corporations.
“Kind of getting the community involved in some more water front activities, increasing the awareness of the programs, we’re still working on building it up and hopefully in time, things like this will lead to opportunities for us to do bigger fundraisers, where people are already connected to the water and see the value,” said John Pescatore, of the Canal Dock Boathouse.
Also on Saturday, New Haven is hosting its fifth annual Food Truck Festival on Long Wharf, from noon to 7 p.m., featuring dozens of food trucks from around the state.
