NEWE HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven is pushing hard to make sure the COVID vaccine is available to its communities of color.
New Haven’s Health Department hosted two pop-up clinics on Wednesday. One at the Varick Memorial Ame Zion Church and the other was held in Fair Haven.
So far, there’s been a big disparity statewide when it comes to who’s getting the vaccine, and it’s why the city is focusing its effort to make it more accessible.
For Mildred Corey, she wanted a picture to mark the occasion. A shot of hope after a year packed with pain.
“We have a lot of family that died, first cousins, and their children,” Corey said.
She and plenty of others jumped at the chance to get their COVID vaccination on Wednesday morning.
“I’m scared of needles, but I was like, I need that shot so I don’t get sick,” said Thomas Pearson.
“It’s very important for us to ensure that we provide the communities that historically have not had access to healthcare, the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
During the peak of the pandemic, most of New Haven’s cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were disproportionately concentrated amongst its Black and Latino communities.
Data released by the Department of Public Health earlier this month shows a wide gap when it comes to who’s getting those vaccines.
At the times, white residents made up 56.1 percent of those vaccinated, Hispanics just 5.2 percent, and Black residents even lower at just 3.4 percent.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says for many, transportation or access to the internet can be a barrier to register for the vaccine.
“Traditionally, the people that have that kind of access are wealthier and white. I’m concerned, we’re concerned about the universe expanding a lot and the people that will get the vaccines are the people that have a lot more resources,” Elicker said.
So, the city says it will continue to focus on these types of pop-up clinics in undeserved neighborhoods across the city. The Health Department is already planning more, adding Yale New Haven Health is also working with local churches to hold their own.
“My families know, we have lost a lot of people and we don’t want to lose anybody else, so take the shot so you can stay well and stay alive,” Corey said.
The city says it has hosted 12 pop-up clinics, adding it’s already working on another one for the Newhallville neighborhood.
