NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is hosting school vaccine clinics this week for residents who are 12 years and older.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and other officials will hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Brennan Rogers Magnet School, which can be streamed on the Ch. 3 app
Officials said clinics will be held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week at Brennan Rogers Magnet School and King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The clinics are organized by the New Haven Health Department in partnership with the New Haven Public Schools and Griffin Health, and will administer the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or present a signed parental consent form to receive a shot.
Vaccinations are free and no insurance or documentation is required.
