New Haven hosts youth ambassador program

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mission is underway to rejuvenate some of the fire hydrants in the Dwight neighborhood in the Elm City.
Mayor Justin Elicker says this is a great way to keep kids out of trouble.
"This is an opportunity for young people to get some extra pay, keep folks on track, and, in particular, help out in the communities that they live in," Elicker said.
Over a six week period, the youth ambassador program works on cleanup activities, such as painting fire hydrants and cleaning up trash.
