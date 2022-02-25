NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of New Haven will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 7, city officials say.
The mandate will be dropped for restaurants, stores, gyms, and other businesses.
Masks will still be required in city schools and municipal buildings, the New Haven Health Department said.
