NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After hundreds gather along a shoreline strip, known as a popular spot for street racing over the years, New Haven is now saying no more.
The Elm City is hoping to stop racers while keeping visitors safe.
On Saturday night, there was roughly 400 people on Long Wharf. The mayor says on Sunday he had a conversation with the city engineer and on Thursday, contractors started working on putting in speed tables to slow people down.
Youtube videos show drives have been racing on this stretch of Long Wharf for years.
Mayor Justin Elicker says after hundreds showed up over the weekend, the city decided to act by putting in three elevated speed tables at the different crosswalks. Each will be about five inches high and this is just one measure the city is taking.
“That will make it not fun at all to speed at this site. We’ll also be closing down parts of Long Wharf Drive over the weekend in the evenings to make sure it does not happen again. At the same time, we’ll have more police presence at other sites where we anticipate drag racing to happen as well,” Elicker said.
Those areas include the other side of I-95 on Sergeant Drive, Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, and Route 80 – Foxon Boulevard.
Elicker says they get complaints about people racing cars and bikes all across the city, adding it’s draining police resources and just flat out dangerous.
“There were actually four people that died here, quite a long time ago, 1976, when there was drag racing happening then,” Elicker said.
On Long Wharf Driver, the speed limit is 25 miles per hours and the hope is this project, estimated to cost between $40,000 and $45,000, will keep those speeds down.
“It’s something that we want to improve the safety here. Not only does it address the drag racing, but also enhances the pedestrian safety, people getting across down here. We have a lot of people that come to New Haven to enjoy Food Truck Paradise, we want to make sure that’s safe as well and it discourages a lot of racing we see here,” said Giovanni Zinn, city engineer.
Channel 3 is told crews should wrap up work on Friday.
