NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Fire officials in New Haven have shut down part of Lamberton Street over concerns that a building could collapse.
The building in question caught fire on Thursday afternoon.
At one point, the fire reached a second alarm.
The fire chief said the area around the building that has been shut down is typically a high traffic area. Also, a train goes by, which could create vibration.
Fire officials are meeting with the city engineer and the building owners to discuss a plan to start taking the building down.
