NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Elm City is crushing COVID-19 and vaccinating kids.
Yale New Haven Health said between Thursday and Friday, they planned on vaccinating roughly 1,200 children ages 12 to 15 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.
Just this week, the FDA gave the green light for kids in that age group to roll up their sleeves.
In New Haven, and at all of Yale’s sites, no appointments are needed for the Pfizer vaccine, you can just walk right in.
However, kids do need a parent or guardian there to give consent.
For 12-year-old Kameron De Los Santos-Reed and his twin sister Kassidy, a shot in the arm brought a little relief.
“I was excited to get my COVID shot,” said Kameron De Los Santos-Reed.
With the push towards a normal summer and to get all kids back in school full time next year, the city and Yale New Haven Health are pushing kids and their families to get the shot.
“These 12-15-year olds are going to show the remaining hesitant Americans why it’s so important to be vaccinated. They have the excitement and inspiration to allow us to finish the job,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
To do its part, the city’s health director says they’re working with New Haven’s Board of Education to have vaccines available in schools around the district starting on Monday, targeting neighborhoods with the lowest immunization rates.
Beginning this weekend, the city will even have a mobile vaccination unit down at the popular food truck paradise on Long Wharf.
“We know that it’s a family venue, where a lot of families come together on the weekends, especially with nice weather like today, we want to make sure we are accessible everywhere,” said New Haven’s Health Director Maritza Bond.
For more information on where to find a vaccine, click here or call 877-918-2224.
